Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 338,988 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 338,988 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 230.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 698,787 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

