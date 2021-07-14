Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

