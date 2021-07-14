Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 28.1% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 70.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,301 shares of company stock worth $2,084,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of VCRA opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

