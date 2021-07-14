Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 657 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Abiomed by 9.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

ABMD stock opened at $319.13 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.08, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $26,404,350. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

