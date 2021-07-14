Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in eHealth were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHTH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in eHealth by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EHTH stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $120.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

