Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $6.67 Million in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 382,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

