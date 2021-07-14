Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.63.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

