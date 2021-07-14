Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 368,655 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 484,724 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0144 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

