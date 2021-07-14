Northern Trust Corp Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 159.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,587,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,186 shares of company stock worth $7,192,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

GBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

