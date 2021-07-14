Northern Trust Corp Has $11.34 Million Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of The Bancorp worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in The Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.