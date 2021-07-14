Northern Trust Corp Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,640 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $769.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.