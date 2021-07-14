Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $293.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.62 and a one year high of $295.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.82.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

