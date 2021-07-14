Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,443 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $148.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

