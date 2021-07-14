Northern Trust Corp Sells 60,479 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,479 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of ScanSource worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 32.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $663.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

