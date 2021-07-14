NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.72.

Several research firms have commented on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NOV opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.27. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NOV by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NOV by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

