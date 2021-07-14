Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $93.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. 369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 668.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

