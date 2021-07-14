Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.97. Nucor has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

