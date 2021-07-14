Numeraire Achieves Market Cap of $155.70 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $155.70 million and $30.32 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $31.16 or 0.00094971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00051496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00851509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,021 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,261 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars.

