Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
