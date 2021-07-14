Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $58,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,800 shares of company stock worth $478,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.