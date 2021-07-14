Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 208,637 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,637 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $84,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

