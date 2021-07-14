Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 378,241 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $106,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

