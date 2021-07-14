Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $93.48 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,336,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.91% of Summit Materials worth $93,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $882,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $10,958,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $2,011,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of SUM opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

