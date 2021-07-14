Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 598.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374,399 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Oak Street Health worth $87,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.02.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,288,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,081,063 shares of company stock valued at $486,234,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

