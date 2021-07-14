Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 134,456 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $98,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in PACCAR by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $10,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

