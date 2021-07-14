Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.63

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.66. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 1,575,824 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Further Reading: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.