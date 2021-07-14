Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.63

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.66. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 1,575,824 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

