Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 213.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

