Ocular Therapeutix (NYSE:OCUL) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NYSE:OCUL) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.20. 11,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 998,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Specifically, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NYSE:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

