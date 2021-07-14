Ogborne Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ogborne Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Roku makes up 22.7% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ogborne Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Roku worth $69,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $6,875,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,775 shares of company stock valued at $108,257,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $426.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.15 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. dropped their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.