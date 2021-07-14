Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) General Counsel Sells $366,326.80 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80.
Shares of NYSE OKTA traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,159. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00.
Okta Company Profile
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.