Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,923 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Old Republic International worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,532 shares of company stock worth $40,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.