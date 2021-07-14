Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Todd Foley Sells 143,141 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Todd Foley sold 143,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $4,974,149.75.

OLN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. 21,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $41,772,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

