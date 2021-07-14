Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

