Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.20.
A number of analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.