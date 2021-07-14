Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. 30,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Olympus has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

