Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.
Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. 40,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,620. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65.
In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
