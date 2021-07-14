Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. 40,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,620. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

