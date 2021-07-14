Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

