Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Sell”

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTC:ONPPF opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Oncopeptides AB has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $11.14.
Oncopeptides AB (publ) Company Profile
