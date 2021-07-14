Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Sell”

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTC:ONPPF opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Oncopeptides AB has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Oncopeptides AB (publ) Company Profile

Oncopeptides AB (publ), a biotech company, develops pharmaceuticals drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate is melflufen, an anti-cancer peptide drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in adult patients.

