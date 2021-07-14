One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 21st (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

One Equity Partners Open Water I’s (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 21st. One Equity Partners Open Water I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of One Equity Partners Open Water I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEPWU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth approximately $9,071,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,982,000.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

