one (NYSE:AONE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

one (NYSE:AONE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the June 15th total of 221,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:AONE opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. ONE has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ONE in the first quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,013,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on ONE in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ONE Company Profile

one does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

