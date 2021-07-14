OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $41.05

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.05, but opened at $40.12. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $635.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,490,701. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

