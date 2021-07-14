Ontology Price Tops $0.68 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $600.33 million and $102.58 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036399 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00255389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036386 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,616,316 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

