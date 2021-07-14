Ophir Sternberg Purchases 445,000 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) Stock

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) CEO Ophir Sternberg purchased 445,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00.

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

