Ophir Sternberg Purchases 445,000 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) Stock

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) CEO Ophir Sternberg purchased 445,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00.
Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.80.
Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
