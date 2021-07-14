Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $885.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

