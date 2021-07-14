OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

Shares of OGI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 189,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,862. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $830.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

