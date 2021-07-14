OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 203,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,862. The company has a market capitalization of $824.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86.

OGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

