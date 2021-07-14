Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $779.62 million, a PE ratio of -26.57, a PEG ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.14. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.