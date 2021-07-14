Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

