Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.68. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 483,540 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $229.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160,739 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

