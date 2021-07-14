Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917 over the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

