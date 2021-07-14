Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 19th (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 19th. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,571,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.