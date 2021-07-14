Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion and a PE ratio of 118.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,875,769 shares of company stock valued at $180,517,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

